Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Woman and granddaughter shot dead outside Indiana automotive factory

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 5:11 am
A woman and her granddaughter were shot dead after a gunman opened fire outside an automotive factory in central Indiana where the trio worked (Nikos Frazier/Journal & Courier/AP)
A woman and her granddaughter were shot dead after a gunman opened fire outside an automotive factory in central Indiana where the trio worked (Nikos Frazier/Journal & Courier/AP)

A woman and her granddaughter were shot dead after a gunman opened fire outside an automotive factory in central Indiana where the trio worked.

The shooting happened during a shift change in the parking lot of the NHK Seating of America plant on Indiana 28 at Interstate 65 near Frankfort, some 45 miles north of Indianapolis, according to authorities.

The suspect fled the scene in a blue Ford, and a high-speed police chase ensued on Indiana 28 toward Frankfort where the suspect crashed his car in a construction zone and was arrested without further incident, Sheriff Rich Kelly told reporters.

Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly, centre, walks with officers
Sheriff Rich Kelly, centre, said the alleged shooter has been arrested (Nikos Frazier/Journal & Courier/AP)

The sheriff said co-workers identified the suspect as Gary Ferrell II, 26, of Frankfort, who worked the day shift at the plant, and said he remained in custody pending charges.

“We were able to get him stopped within probably 45 seconds to a minute of him leaving the facility,” Mr Kelly told reporters.

Those killed were named as co-workers Promise Mays, 21. and her grandmother, Pamela Sled, 62, both of nearby Rossville, who were arriving for the beginning of their evening shifts, Mr Kelly said.

No motive had been determined, and it was not yet known if the women were targeted or victims of a random attack, he added.

The plant, which designs and makes seating for vehicles, opened in June and Mr Kelly said it would shut down production for the day after the shooting.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]