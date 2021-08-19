Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Turkey midfielder Ozan Tufan joins Watford on season-long loan

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 10:41 am
Ozan Tufan has joined Watford (PA Wire)
Watford have further added to their Premier League squad with the season-long loan signing of Fenerbahce midfielder Ozan Tufan.

The 26-year-old Turkey international has moved to Vicarage Road on a deal which could be made permanent next summer as the Hornets have an option to buy.

Tufan has 63 senior international caps to his name and made over 120 appearances for Fenerbahce since joining from Bursaspor in 2015.

A versatile defensive-midfielder who can also operate at full-back, Tufan spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Alanyaspor and will now be looking to make a name for himself in England.

