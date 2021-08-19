News / World Joe Biden says he will get coronavirus booster vaccination By Press Association August 19, 2021, 3:44 pm US President Joe Biden and US first lady Jill Biden (Leon Neal/PA) President Joe Biden said he and his wife will get a Covid-19 booster jab, following their first two doses in December. The president told ABC’s Good Morning America that it was “past time” for him to get a booster. US health officials announced recommendations that Americans who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine get a booster jab eight months after their second dose. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, free, and highly effective – but even highly effective vaccines experience a reduction in protection over time. Today the CDC is announcing new planning for booster shots to protect people and families and stay ahead of the curve on COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/8y7SU5MpHz— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 18, 2021 US health officials say it is “very clear” the vaccines’ protection against infections wanes over time. They announced plans to dispense Covid-19 booster jabs to all Americans to shore up their protection against the surging delta variant. The doses could begin the week of September 20. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal UK’s regulator approves first drug designed specifically to tackle Covid-19 Javid ‘confident’ boosters can start next month despite no official decision Public warned over Covid Pass text message scam Joe Biden says Taliban are in ‘existential crisis’