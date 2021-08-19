Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Pentagon says 7,000 civilians have been evacuated from Afghanistan

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 5:21 pm
The Pentagon (Charles Dharapak/AP)
The US military is ramping up evacuations out of Afghanistan, and that 7,000 civilians have been taken out of the country since August 14, the Pentagon said.

Army Major General Hank Taylor told reporters that 12 C-17 aircraft departed with 2,000 evacuees over the past 24 hours.

Speaking at a Pentagon briefing, Mr Taylor said the military now has enough aircraft to get 5,000-9,000 people out a day, depending on how many have been processed and other factors, such as weather.

There are now about 5,200 US troops at the airport, a number that has been steadily increasing in recent days.

“We are ready to increase throughout,” said Maj Gen Taylor.

His comments came amid ongoing chaos at the Kabul airport as Afghans and other civilians desperately try to get on flights out of the country in the wake of the Taliban takeover on Sunday.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said there has been no Taliban violence against US personnel, and that the US has not seen the group obstruct American citizens trying to leave.

There have been widespread reports of Taliban violence against Afghans, including efforts to prevent them from getting to the airport.

He declined to say whether defence secretary Lloyd Austin believes it will be necessary to continue the operation beyond August 31.

And he said there have been no discussions with the Taliban for an extension.

