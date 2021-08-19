Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Britney Spears under investigation over alleged attack on staff

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 11:29 pm
Britney Spears (PA)
Britney Spears is under investigation over assault charges after a staff member at her home alleged the singer struck her, authorities said Thursday.

Deputies responded to Spears’ home in Southern California after the staff member reported the Monday night dispute, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

No-one was injured.

People Britney Spears
Britney Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Reports taken by deputies will be handed over to prosecutors for consideration, the sheriff’s office said, giving no further details.

Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart said in an email that the investigation is “overblown sensational tabloid fodder – nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said’ regarding a mobile phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever”.

“Anyone can make an accusation but this should have been closed immediately,” Mr Rosengart said.

Spears has a home in Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

Spears, 39, hired Mr Rosengart last month as she seeks to regain greater control of her life 13 years into a court conservatorship that has power over her money and affairs.

In court hearings, Spears called the conservatorship “abusive”.

Mr Rosengart has made his first priority removing Spears’ father, James Spears, from his role as conservator of his finances.

James Spears said in a court filing last week that he has a plan in the works to step down, but gave no timetable.

