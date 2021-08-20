Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Emmys to require negative Covid test as well as proof of vaccination to attend

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 1:59 am
The Emmy Awards will require attendees to provide a negative Covid-19 test as well as proof of vaccination (PA)
The Emmy Awards will require attendees to provide a negative Covid-19 test as well as proof of vaccination, it has been announced.

Stars attending the premiere awards show in US TV next month will have to show both evidence of immunisation and a recent negative test result.

Organisers previously said the ceremony is being limited due to the rise in cases of the Delta variant across the US.

The TV Academy said nominated teams of three or more will be limited to four tickets, meaning not all those up for an award will be allowed to attend.

As well as the flagship Primetime Emmys ceremony on September 19, the rules on a negative test and immunisation also apply to the three Creative Arts events taking place the previous weekend.

All the ceremonies are due to take place at LA Live, an entertainment complex in downtown Los Angeles.

Organisers said the venue will allow them to use a dual indoor/outdoor set-up, with the in-person audience socially distanced.

British stars nominated at the Emmys include The Crown’s Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor.

The TV Academy’s announcement of strict attendance guidelines comes after Los Angeles County reported more than 4,000 new daily Covid-19 cases for the first time since January, when the area was hammered by the virus.

More than 25,000 people have died from the virus in the county since the pandemic began, officials said.

