Netflix renews Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever for third season

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 4:06 am
Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever will return for a third season, Netflix has said (Ian West/PA)
Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever will return for a third season, Netflix has said.

The critically acclaimed series is partially based on Kaling’s childhood growing up near Boston.

It stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as an Indian American high school student dealing with the death of her father.

Former professional tennis player John McEnroe is the main narrator and the second season arrived last month, featuring Ramakrishnan’s Devi in a love triangle.

Announcing a third instalment, The Office star Kaling said: “HI-FIVES ALL AROUND!! We are coming back for season 3 of @neverhaveiever! We love you guys for watching the show and can’t wait to make some more for you!”

Kaling, 42, created the show alongside Lang Fisher, with the programme praised for its representation of the South Asian community.

Ramakrishnan, 19, landed the lead role after impressing at an open casting call that attracted 15,000 hopefuls.

