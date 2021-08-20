Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
News / World

On this day in 2013: Hope Powell departs as Lionesses head coach

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 6:03 am Updated: August 20, 2021, 7:01 am
Hope Powell left the England job in 2013 (Nick Potts/PA)
Hope Powell left her role as England Women head coach, ending her 15-year spell in charge, on this day in 2013.

Following a successful playing career, Powell took on the top job in 1998, guiding England to the European Championship final in 2009 where they lost to Germany.

But the disappointment of the 2013 European finals – where England bowed out in the first round – ultimately led to Powell’s departure.

Soccer – Woman’s World Cup Qualifier – England v Turkey – Banks’ Stadium
Football Association general secretary Alex Horne said: “Hope deserves a lot of credit for her commitment to developing the national teams over such a long period.

“The high point was undoubtedly reaching the European Championship final four years ago.

“However, after the disappointment of the recent tournament in Sweden, the Club England board believe the time is right to make a change and for a fresh outlook.

“I’d like to place on record the organisation’s thanks to Hope for her efforts and wish her every success in the future.

Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion – FA Women’s Super League – Kingsmeadow
“Hope will always be welcome back at Wembley Stadium and St George’s Park and she leaves a strong legacy, having helped the FA build the women’s game to the strong position it is in today.”

The FA turned to Bristol City boss Mark Sampson, who guided the Lionesses to third place at the 2015 World Cup.

Powell is currently manager at Women’s Super League side Brighton.

