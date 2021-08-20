Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

BTS officially cancel Map Of The Soul world tour

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 6:53 am
K-pop superstars BTS have officially cancelled their Map Of The Soul world tour (Tom Haines/PA)
K-pop superstars BTS have officially cancelled their Map Of The Soul world tour (Tom Haines/PA)

K-pop superstars BTS have officially cancelled their Map Of The Soul world tour amid uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

The chart-topping boy band had been due to embark on the tour in April last year before it was postponed as Covid-19 swept the world.

The tour, which had planned stops in cities including London, Toronto and Tokyo, has now been cancelled – the latest example of high-profile musicians being forced to rethink their live performances due to the virus.

Boyband BTS
BTS had been due to start on the tour in April 2020 (Tom Haines/PA)

In a translated statement, Bighit Entertainment, South Korea-based BTS’s label, said: “Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map Of The Soul tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour.

“However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS Map Of The Soul tour.”

The statement added: “Once again, please allow us to offer our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS Map Of The Soul tour to resume.”

The group, one of the most popular and influential acts in world music, is made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

They have a colossal online fanbase.

News of BTS’s cancelled tour follows similar announcements from artists including rock band Nine Inch Nails, country music star Garth Brooks and Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks.

Those cancellations came amid rising cases of the Delta variant in North America.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal