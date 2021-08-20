Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / World

Ex-rugby star Toutai Kefu tells of ‘outbursts of crying’ after violent break-in

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 8:34 am
Tonga coach Toutai Kefu (Aaron Favila/AP)
Rugby World Cup winner Toutai Kefu is slowly recovering after he and other members of his family were seriously injured during an armed break-in at their home.

The 47-year-old, who won the 1999 Rugby World Cup and played 60 Test matches in the forward pack for Australia, has been head coach of Tonga’s national team since 2016.

On Friday, Kefu said he was still having “outbursts of crying” after he sustained wounds to his abdomen while trying to defend his family in their home in the Brisbane suburb of Cooparoo at about 3am local time on Monday.

Kefu’s wife Rachel will be in hospital for another two weeks.

His son Josh and daughter Maddi were also stabbed in the attack.

Four teenage boys, aged between 13 and 15, have been charged with a total of 44 offences, including attempted murder and grievous bodily harm.

“I’m taking it day by day,” Kefu said.

“At times you just, you know, there’s outbursts of crying.”

Kefu said the incident began when his wife woke up after hearing a noise, which she mistook for an animal outside.

When she went downstairs to investigate, she came upon three teenagers and screamed out, waking up her husband.

Kefu said when he saw how young the intruders were he was initially shocked.

But then the situation took a chilling turn when the intruders started attacking him and his wife with a machete and an axe.

Their 21-year-old son Josh was woken by the commotion and helped take on the attackers, Kefu said.

“He absolutely went into beast mode,” Kefu said

“I had the two intruders on me and he just jumped in with no fear, and he copped a couple of hacks to his back. It could have been certainly a different outcome if he didn’t turn up. He had no thought for his own safety.”

A neighbour, reported to be related to Kefu’s former Wallabies teammate Brendan Cannon, tackled one of the boys on the pavement and held him until police arrived.

Another of the boys was taken into custody after seeking medical attention at a nearby hospital.

The boys have been held in custody to appear in a children’s court which bars media attendance.

