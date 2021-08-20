Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Kai Havertz to auction off bespoke boots to help German flood victims

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 12:30 pm Updated: August 20, 2021, 2:22 pm
Kai Havertz, pictured, is auctioning off special boots to raise money for those affected by floods in Germany (Tess Derry/PA)
Kai Havertz will auction off the specially-designed boots he will wear in Sunday’s Premier League match against Arsenal, to help those affected by flooding in western Germany.

Germany and Chelsea forward Havertz has designed a bespoke pair of Nike Phantom boots that he will sport in Sunday’s league clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The 22-year-old will auction the boots and one of his signed match shirts, with all proceeds going to Red Cross Germany.

At least 58 people have died in the North Rhine-Westphalia district after the area was hit with torrential rain, leaving nearly 4,000 residents in emergency accommodation.

“I was so shocked when I first saw the images, it’s difficult to comprehend what the people must be going through right now, but I knew I had to do something,” said Havertz.

“I’m in a hugely privileged situation and I hope by starting this campaign supporting the Red Cross Germany I can inspire others to give what they can to help.

“My limited edition boots are a sign of solidarity with those suffering, to show that I stand with my community and I am thinking of them.

“By donating money, we can help Red Cross Germany with their relief and assistance efforts on the ground to make sure it gets to people that need it most.”

Havertz’s boots and signed shirt will be available for bids on the Charity Stars website, with donations via Red Cross Germany.

