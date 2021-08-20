Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021
News / World

Czech film festival to honour Michael Caine

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 1:25 pm
Michael Caine will also present comedy Best Sellers at the festival (Lionel Cironneau/AP)
The international film festival is returning to the Czech spa of Karlovy Vary after it was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 55th edition of the festival will honour Oscar-winning British actor Michael Caine for his outstanding contribution to world cinema at its start on Friday night.

Caine won two Academy Awards for best supporting roles in Hannah And Her Sisters in 1987 and The Cider House Rules in 2000.

He will also present Best Sellers (2021), a comedy in which he stars, at the festival.

BAFTA Film Awards 2015 – Arrivals – London
Ethan Hawke (Matt Crossick/PA)

Organisers will also honour US actor, director and writer Ethan Hawke.

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival runs until August 28 under strict conditions for the visitors, who must cover their face with a quality respirator.

They also need to be vaccinated, or have recovered from Covid-19 or have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The festival’s grand jury will consider 12 movies for the top prize, the Crystal Globe.

