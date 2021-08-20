Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Rap superstar Kendrick Lamar shares album news

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 12:33 am
Rapper Kendrick Lamar has revealed his latest album will be the final one produced with his current label (PA)
Rapper Kendrick Lamar has revealed his latest album will be the final one produced with his current label (PA)

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has revealed his latest album will be the last one he makes with his current label.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning musician shared a statement on a new website, titled oklama.com, and hinted his new record would arrive “soon”.

Lamar, 34, also confirmed it would be his final album on Top Dawg Entertainment, the label he has been signed to since the start of his career.

He said: “As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.

“There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown.

“Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all.

“See you soon enough.”

Top Dawg Entertainment was founded in Carson, a city in Los Angeles County near Lamar’s hometown of Compton.

Label CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith described Lamar’s latest album as a “victory lap”, adding he leaves with his full support.

He said: “It’s been an honour and a privilege for TDE to bless the world with the GOAT (greatest of all time)!”

Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar has shared an update with fans on his new album (Alan D West/PA)

In the post on his website, multiple Grammy-winner Lamar said he had been living a quiet life.

He wrote: “I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence.

“I go months without a phone. Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family.

“While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next.”

Lamar’s most recent studio album was 2017’s Damn. It won the Pulitzer Prize for music, becoming the first non-jazz or classical work to do so.

His other albums include Good Kid, M.A.A.D City and To Pimp A Butterfly.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal