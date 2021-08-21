Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
China allows couples third child to tackle plummeting birth rate

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 7:55 am
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
China is to allow couples to legally have a third child as it seeks to hold off a demographic crisis that could threaten its hopes of increased prosperity and global influence.

The ceremonial legislature amended the Population and Family Planning Law as part of a decades-long effort by the ruling Communist Party to dictate the size of families in keeping with political directives.

It comes six years after the last change. The rules were eased in 2015 to allow two children as officials acknowledged the looming consequences of a plummeting birth rate, amid a fear that China will grow old before it becomes wealthy.

From the 1980s, China strictly limited most couples to one child, a policy enforced with threats of fines or loss of jobs, leading to abuses including forced abortions.

Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A preference for sons led parents to kill baby girls, leading to a massive imbalance in the sex ratio.

China long touted its one-child policy as a success in preventing 400 million additional births in the world’s most populous country, saving resources and helping drive economic growth.

However, the birth rate – paralleling trends in South Korea, Thailand and other Asian economies – was already falling before the one-child rule.

The average number of children per mother tumbled from above six in the 1960s to below three by 1980, according to the World Bank.

The number of working-age people in China has fallen over the past decade and the population has barely grown, adding to strains in an ageing society.

A once-a-decade government census found the population rose to 1.411 billion people last year, up 72 million from 2010.

Statistics show 12 million babies were born last year, which would be down 18% from 2019’s 14.6 million.

