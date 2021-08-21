Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / World

Nuno Espirito Santo ready to give Raul Jimenez ‘big hug’ when Spurs visit Wolves

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 9:03 am
Nuno Espirito Santo will be reunited with Raul Jimenez (Nick Potts/PA)
Nuno Espirito Santo will be reunited with Raul Jimenez (Nick Potts/PA)

Nuno Espirito Santo is looking forward to giving Wolves striker Raul Jimenez a “big hug” when the pair see each other on Sunday.

Nuno is making his Molineux return with new club Tottenham, three months after a four-year spell at the midlands club came to an end.

The Portuguese, who won promotion to the Premier League, delivered back-to-back seventh-place finishes and oversaw a run to the Europa League quarter-finals, was in charge last term when the Mexican striker suffered a fractured skull against Arsenal in December.

Raul Jimenez in action
Raul Jimenez is back in action (Nick Potts/PA)

It was a sickening incident that could have cost Jimenez his life, but he is now back in action and expected to start against Spurs on Sunday afternoon.

The pair have kept in touch since Nuno’s departure and it will be a happy reunion.

“First of all everyone in football is delighted that Raul is back after that situation,” Nuno said. “It is so good to see him back and playing football, that is the most important part because it was really, really serious.

“I met him not so long ago, we had a chance to speak. Huge admiration for Raul and I will be delighted to give him a big hug on Saturday.

“We felt it when that happened, everyone felt it that was there.

“The friendship which I and everyone has, it was very traumatic for everyone involved. It puts things into perspective, like the pandemic puts everything into perspective. We have to enjoy life.”

Tottenham celebrate their win against Manchester City
Tottenham beat Manchester City on the opening weekend (Nick Potts/PA)

Spurs will look to build on their impressive start to the Premier League last week, when they beat Manchester City 1-0 with a rousing performance.

They hit a bump in the road with a 1-0 defeat in the Europa Conference League play-off against Pacos de Ferreira, albeit with a completely changed XI, and Nuno says they are building something.

“We are building our idea, but I don’t see a variety of systems because the idea is always the same,” he added.

“It’s to be compact, solid and take advantage of the talent that we have, so we are building it but I truly believe that routines create habits and habits transform into character.

“We want to build this character and we’ll stick with the same ideas that we showed from the previous game.

“I think we did a fantastic job against City, not so good on Thursday, that gives us the chance to realise the mistakes that we make, but we stick to our own ideas.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal