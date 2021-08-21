Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / World

On This Day in 2015: Chris Tremlett announces his retirement from cricket

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 10:12 am
Chris Tremlett retired in 2015 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Ashes winner Chris Tremlett announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on this day in 2015.

Fast bowler Tremlett was a cornerstone of England’s famous 2010/11 series success in Australia, where he took 17 wickets in three Tests.

The 33-year-old, who claimed 459 scalps in a 15-year first-class career, cited a susceptibility to back trouble as one of the reasons for his retirement.

Cricket – The Ashes 2013-14 – First Test – Australia v England – Day Two – The Gabba
Chris Tremlett played a central role in England’s Ashes win (Anthony Devlin/PA)

He told kiaoval.com: “After 15 enjoyable years in a game that has given me so much, I feel now is the right moment to call time on my playing career.

“I have been extremely fortunate to have enjoyed such a fantastic and memorable career and lucky enough to play with and against some of the best players in the world.

“Wearing the Three Lions was the pinnacle, and I enjoyed every minute of the challenge, experience and ultimately the success that the team had while playing for England.”

Cricket – 2010 Ashes Series – Fifth Test Match – Australia v England – Day Four – Sydney Cricket Ground
Tremlett celebrates dismissing Australia’s Brad Haddin (Gareth Copley/PA)

Tremlett, whose father Tim and grandfather Maurice also both played first-class cricket, began his career with Hampshire before a successful move to Surrey.

He made his England debut in a one-day international against Bangladesh in 2005 and won his first Test cap two summers later when India were the tourists.

He was to play for his country just 28 times in all, his availability hampered by a series of injuries.

His finest hour was being picked mid-series in Australia and going on to play a central role in one of England’s most memorable campaigns as they won Down Under for the first time in almost a quarter of a century.

