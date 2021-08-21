Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Superb Danny Ings goal helps Aston Villa to victory over Newcastle

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 5:20 pm Updated: August 21, 2021, 5:26 pm
Danny Ings (left) scored a superb opener for Aston Villa (David Davies/PA)
Danny Ings scored a brilliant overhead kick to set up a deserved Aston Villa victory although Newcastle were unlucky to be on the wrong end of two VAR decisions in the 2-0 defeat.

The £25million signing from Southampton, who scored on his Villa debut in the 3-2 defeat at Watford last Saturday, struck deep into stoppage time at the end of the first half after Tyrone Mings flicked on Matt Cash’s long throw.

Anwar El Ghazi doubled Villa’s lead in the 62nd minute with a perfect penalty that was awarded after referee David Coote was advised by VAR to check for handball.

Mings got on the end of Erzi Konsa’s flick-on to head goalwards where the ball struck Jamaal Lascelles, who endured a torrid afternoon on his return to the Newcastle defence after a foot injury, on the arm.

Then 15 minutes from time Callum Wilson was preparing to take a penalty he had earned when being fouled by Emiliano Martinez.

But VAR adjudged the striker to have been offside as he ran onto Jacob Murphy’s pass down the right-hand channel.

Villa were dominant, after the early stages, and Newcastle are left frustrated after this second straight defeat.

Emiliano Buendia, the £33 million arrival from Norwich, helped trigger Villa’s first attack, sending John McGinn forwards to pass wide to El Ghazi, who shot over.

Wilson had inexplicably missed a great chance before this. Running off the back of Mings, the striker was clean in on goal but sidefooted wide.

Villa benefited from having Douglas Luiz back in midfield, just 14 days after he helped Brazil win the gold medal at the Olympics.

However, Newcastle felt they should have had a penalty in the 25th minute when Murphy went over Ashley Young’s tackle but Coote turned them down.

Ings had another half-chance, dinking Jacob Ramsey’s slide-rule pass just wide of Freddie Woodman’s far post in the 20th minute, but when he got a chance centrally, there was no denying him as his superb finish saw Villa go into the break ahead.

Joe Willock worked hard for Newcastle but did not have any clear chances to score for his eighth successive game for the club, either side of his £25million move from Arsenal after last season’s loan.

And the Magpies’ hopes of getting something out of the game were all but ended just after the hour when El Ghazi slotted home from the spot.

