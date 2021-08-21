Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / World

Elaine Thompson-Herah narrowly misses out on breaking 33-year-old 100m record

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 10:24 pm Updated: August 22, 2021, 4:52 am
Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah (left) takes victory in 10.54 seconds (Thomas Boyd/AP)
Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah (left) takes victory in 10.54 seconds (Thomas Boyd/AP)

Elaine Thompson-Herah came within 0.05 seconds of Florence Griffith Joyner’s 33-year-old 100 metres world record as she clocked the second fastest time ever at the Diamond League meeting in Eugene.

The Jamaican blazed to victory at the Prefontaine Classic in 10.54secs, eclipsing the 10.61s she ran to defend her Olympic title in Tokyo last month.

She finished well clear of compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who clocked 10.73.

Griffith Joyner’s mark of 10.49 from 1988 has long appeared untouchable, but Thompson-Herah’s exploits this summer have brought it within reach for the first time in a generation.

“To come back with a personal best after the championships, that is amazing,” said the 29-year-old, who also won 200m and 4x100m gold in Tokyo.

“I have more races, so I don’t get too excited, too carried away. I have to continue doing the job.”

Sha’Carri Richardson, the American who missed the Olympics after testing positive for cannabis, finished last in 11.14 in her first race back following a one-month ban.

The 21-year-old, whose 10.72 from April makes her the sixth fastest woman in history, was typically defiant afterwards, saying: “I wanted to be able to come and perform after having a month off and dealing with all I was dealing with. I’m not upset with myself at all.

“This is one race. I’m not done. You know what I am capable of. Count me out if you want to. Talk all the s*** you want, because I’m here to stay.”

Dina Asher-Smith, whose 100m and 200m medal hopes in Tokyo were dashed by a hamstring injury, clocked 22.19 to finish third in the 200m, while Olympic silver medallists Laura Muir and Keely Hodgkinson were 12th and fifth in the 1500m and 800m respectively.

Among other Britons, Holly Bradshaw finished second in the women’s pole vault with a best of 4.72m leaving her 10 centimetres behind American Katie Nageotte, while Giles Elliott took fourth in the men’s 800m final behind Canada’s Marco Arop.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]