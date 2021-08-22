Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / World

On This Day in 2015: Mo Farah wins 10,000 World Championships title

By Press Association
August 22, 2021, 6:31 pm
Mo Farah celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s 10,000 metres during the 2015 World Championships in Beijing (Adam Davy/PA)
Mo Farah celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s 10,000 metres during the 2015 World Championships in Beijing (Adam Davy/PA)

Mo Farah put a summer of speculation behind him to make it half a dozen global titles as he again proved unbeatable over 10,000 metres at the World Championships in Beijing on this day in 2015.

Farah was ruthlessly focused amid all the off-track distractions as he burst away from the twin Kenyan challenge of Geoffrey Kipsang Kamworor and Paul Tanui down the home straight.

The London 2012 gold medallist had endured a tumultuous year off the track, caught up in the doping allegations surrounding his then-coach Alberto Salazaar, but had not lost his aura of iinvincibility on it as he came home in 27 minutes 01.13 seconds.

Farah once again proved he had no equal over 10,000 as he took the gold in Beijing.
Farah once again proved he had no equal over 10,000 as he took the gold in Beijing. (Adam Davy/PA)

Farah was unstoppable at the time, back at the Bird’s Nest stadium – the scene of the biggest disappointment of his career when he failed to make the final of the 2008 Olympics – but his win on August 21 meant he had not lost at an Olympics or World Championships since 2011.

“The last lap, that was close,” said Farah, who took on water early in the race due to the hot and humid conditions.

“At one point, I honestly thought I was gone as I stumbled and I was thinking, ‘Not 24 laps into it, the last lap’.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal