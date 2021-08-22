Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist triumphs at AIG Women’s Open to clinch third major title

By Press Association
August 22, 2021, 7:12 pm
Anna Nordqvist won her third major title in the AIG Women’s Open (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist won her third major title after a dramatic final round in the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie.

Nordqvist carded a closing 69 to finish 12 under par, a shot ahead of compatriot Madelene Sagstrom, 2018 champion Georgia Hall and American Lizette Salas.

Sagstrom bogeyed the 18th to miss out on a potential play-off but it was Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen who had the biggest tale of woe, the 26-year-old sharing the lead with playing partner Nordqvist until making a double-bogey six on the last.

Madsen pushed her approach into a greenside bunker and, from an awkward lie, shanked her next shot almost out of bounds through the back of the green.

The resulting double bogey dropped her into a tie for fifth alongside Evian Championship winner Minjee Lee, who had earlier set the clubhouse target on 10 under after a closing 66.

Hall’s chances of a second title looked slim when she followed an eagle on the sixth and birdie on the seventh with consecutive bogeys, but she bounced back to birdie the 11th and chipped in for a second eagle of the day on the next.

Georgia Hall
Georgia Hall finished a shot behind winner Anna Nordqvist in the AIG Women’s Open (Ian Rutherford/PA)

A two-putt birdie on the par-five 14th took Hall to 11 under and four pars over the tough closing stretch saw her take over the clubhouse lead from Lee.

Scottish amateur Louise Duncan was within a shot of the lead after a birdie on the first, but the 21-year-old Stirling University student eventually had to settle for a tie for 10th following a 72.

