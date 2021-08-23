Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021
News / World

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 5:03 am
The Southern Brave won the inaugural men’s Hundred title (Steven Paston/PA)
Chelsea powered to the top of the Premier League table thanks to Romelu Lukaku’s strong performance, while Anna Nordqvist won the Women’s Open  at Carnoustie. Here, PA looks at the weekend’s top sporting pictures.

Arsenal v Chelsea – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Romelu Lukaku, pictured, salutes the Chelsea fans after netting on his second debut for the Blues in the 2-0 win at Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal v Chelsea – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Romelu Lukaku, left, and Reece James, right, both found the net at Arsenal to send Chelsea top of the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)
AIG Women’s Open – Day Four – Carnoustie
Anna Nordqvist, pictured, is all smiles as she gets her hands on the Women’s Open trophy after victory at Carnoustie (Ian Rutherford/PA)
AIG Women’s Open – Day Four – Carnoustie
Amateur champion Louise Duncan, left, celebrates Women’s Open victory alongside Anna Nordqvist, right, in Scotland (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Southern Brave Women v Oval Invincibles Women – The Hundred – Women’s Final – Lord’s
Marizanne Kapp, pictured, starred as the Oval Invincibles claimed victory in the inaugural Hundred women’s final (Steven Paston/PA)
Southern Brave v Trent Rockets – The Hundred – Men’s Match – Eliminator – Kia Oval
Paul Stirling, right, en route to a match-winning 61 as Southern Brave won the inaugural men’s Hundred final (Steven Paston/PA)
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Harry Kane, left, was back in action for Tottenham at Wolves despite continued links to a big-money transfer to Manchester City (David Davies/PA)
Manchester City v Norwich City – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Jack Grealish, pictured, toasts his first goal for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s men overwhelmed Norwich 5-0 on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool v Burnley – Premier League – Anfield
Sadio Mane, left, bags Liverpool’s second goal in their Premier League win over Burnley on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Southampton v Manchester United – Premier League – St. Mary’s Stadium
Mason Greenwood, pictured, finds the net for Manchester United to secure a 1-1 draw at Southampton on Sunday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

