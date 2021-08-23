Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Afghanistan flag to be displayed in Paralympic ceremony

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 12:43 pm
(SSgt Mark Jones/PA)
The Afghanistan flag will be displayed in the opening ceremony of the Paralympics even though the country’s athletes were not able to get to Tokyo to compete.

Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee, said it will be done as a “sign of solidarity”.

He said a representative of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees will carry the flag in the National Stadium during the opening ceremony on Tuesday.

It is the same stadium where the opening ceremony of the Olympics took place on July 23.

The two Paralympic athletes from Afghanistan – para-taekwondo athlete Zakia Khudadadi and discus thrower Hossain Rasouli – were unable to reach Tokyo after the Taliban took control of the country more than a week ago.

Mr Parsons said 162 delegations will be represented in Tokyo, including refugee athletes.

The IPC has said about 4,400 athletes will compete in the Paralympics. The exact number is to be released on Tuesday.

The Paralympics, due to close on September 5, faces a surge in Covid-19 cases around Tokyo.

Organisers and the IPC say there is no connection between the Olympics or Paralympics taking place in the Japanese capital and rising cases among the general population.

