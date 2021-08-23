Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / World

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams joins Norwich on season-long loan

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 2:52 pm
Brandon Williams will provide the Canaries with healthy competition at full-back (Nick Potts/PA)
Norwich have completed the signing of Manchester United defender Brandon Williams on a season-long loan.

England Under-21 international Williams brings with him experience from the Premier League as well as Champions League and Europa League, having made his senior United debut in September 2019 after coming through the youth ranks.

Williams, 20, said on the Norwich club website: “It’s the first time I’ve ever played for a different club before, but I’m just really excited to get started, meet everybody and get my season going.

“It is a massive club and I like the way they play. I’ve watched them over the years and seen how they play.

“The club like to play out from the back and play football. That really inspired me to come here, and I think that the head coach can really improve me as a player.

“Everyone has been so welcoming. I’ve really enjoyed my time here already and I can’t wait to meet everybody. I’ve just got a feeling it’ll be a good year.”

Norwich are waiting on clearance for Williams to be in contention to make his debut in the Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth on Tuesday night at Carrow Road.

Canaries head coach Daniel Farke feels Williams will offer healthy competition and cover at left-back as he looks to kickstart the campaign after losing both their opening matches back in the Premier League, which saw them thumped 5-0 at Manchester City on Saturday.

“We’re really happy that we have been able to bring Brandon in. This is an exciting deal for all parties and we thank Manchester United for allowing us the opportunity to work with Brandon,” Farke said.

“Brandon is a young player full of potential. He has already proven that he can perform on the top level and that he is capable of playing for Manchester United. He has many good skills and qualities.

“We wanted to bring someone in who was capable of playing in the full-back positions to strengthen our squad.

“Brandon has played a lot at left-back for Manchester United, but we know he is also capable of playing on the right side, too.

“With Dimitris Giannoulis we have had only one natural left-back. For that, it’s good to have Brandon in the building and hopefully he can help us achieve our targets.”

