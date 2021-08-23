Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
News / World

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane happy that people are talking about him

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 6:45 pm
Ajinkya Rahane has brushed aside recent talk over his form (Zac Goodwin/PA)
India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has brushed aside recent speculation over his form, viewing the debate as a badge of honour.

Rahane’s stock could hardly have been higher when he led his country to a famous series-clinching win over Australia at the Gabba at the start of the year, but 2021 has turned into a testing time for the middle-order batsman.

Idle talk about his potential to take the reins from Virat Kohli on a more permanent basis has turned into scrutiny over his place in the XI, with two half-centuries from his last 15 innings.

The second of those came last week at Lord’s, where he made a crucial 61 in the second innings to do his part in setting up a fifth day victory, and left him in confident mood.

“I am happy people are talking about me,” Rahane told a media conference, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

“I have always felt people talk about important people so I am not concerned about that. It’s all about the contributions for the team.

“Everything motivates (me). I mean, playing for the country motivates me the most. I am not bothered about criticism. As I said, people criticise only important people.”

Number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was another India player who had seen his place called into question, but he also played a part in a famous result at the home of cricket.

He defied England for 206 deliveries as he ground out a painstaking 45 on day four, finding a way to leave his mark on the game despite struggling for rhythm in recent months.

Cheteshwar Pujara impressed for India
“Cheteshwar and I have been playing for a long time, we know how to handle pressure, we know how to handle certain situations,” said Rahane.

“We back each other. He told me to back my game, I told him to back his own game, whatever methods he wants to go with.

“We always talk about Cheteshwar, he plays slow, but that innings was really important for us. I think those 200 balls were really important for us.”

