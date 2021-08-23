Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brahim Diaz goal earns AC Milan victory at Sampdoria in their Serie A opener

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 11:49 pm Updated: August 23, 2021, 11:51 pm
Brahim Diaz scored AC Milan’s winner on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Brahim Diaz’s early goal was enough to earn AC Milan a 1-0 victory at Sampdoria in their opening match of the Serie A season on Monday night.

The visitors were out of the blocks quickly in Genoa as Diaz, who has rejoined Milan on loan from Real Madrid, squeezed the ball home in the ninth minute.

New Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, between the posts after Gianluigi Donnarumma’s move to Paris St Germain this summer, made several fine stops to preserve his side’s lead.

Olivier Giroud had a couple of late opportunities to cap his debut with a goal, but Diaz’s strike proved to be enough for Stefano Pioli’s side.

Elsewhere in Italy, Joao Pedro’s second-half double – his second goal from the penalty spot – saw Cagliari battle back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Spezia, who looked in control after strikes from Emmanuel Gyasi and Simone Bastoni.

Erik Lamela’s injury-time strike gave Sevilla victory at Getafe and moved them to the top of LaLiga.

The summer signing from Tottenham netted in the third minute of added time to give Julen Lopetegui’s team two wins from their first two matches.

Meanwhile, Ruben Garcia saw his penalty saved by Matias Dituro as Osasuna had to settle for a goalless draw at home against Celta Vigo.

