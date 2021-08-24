Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Netflix announces release date for Leonardo DiCaprio film Don’t Look Up

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 5:08 am
Netflix has announced the release dates for a slate of forthcoming films, including a dark comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence (David Parry/PA)
Netflix has announced the release dates for its slate of forthcoming films, including a dark comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Don’t Look Up is directed by Adam McKay and features the two Hollywood stars playing low-level astronomers attempting to warn the world of an impending catastrophe.

It will arrive on Netflix on Christmas Eve, after a limited theatrical release, according to the streaming giant.

Other highlights from the announcement of Netflix’s upcoming slate include The Harder They Fall, a Western starring Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba, which will begin streaming on November 3.

Passing, Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut, features two black women – played by Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga – who can pass as white in 1920s New York.

The drama is due to arrive on Netflix on November 10.

Action film Red Notice – featuring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds – will stream from November 12 while Bruised, Halle Berry’s directorial debut, is set to launch on November 24.

The Power Of The Dog, written by Dame Jane Campion and starring Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch, has a December 1 release date.

Also on Netflix’s calendar are Schumacher, a documentary about revered F1 driver Michael arriving on September 15 and Diana: The Musical, billed as a ‘landmark musical event’ about the beloved princess and arriving on October 1.

