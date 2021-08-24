Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Italy pauses to remember victims of 2016 quake on anniversary of disaster

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 11:48 am Updated: August 24, 2021, 12:47 pm
Mario Draghi pays his respects (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)
Italian premier Mario Draghi has paid tribute to the victims of a 2016 earthquake that devastated entire towns in the centre of the country, where reconstruction efforts have picked up pace after five years of delays.

Mr Draghi laid a commemorative wreath at the monument to victims in Amatrice on the fifth anniversary of the disaster and then took part in a mass at a nearby football field attended by local residents and celebrated by the bishop of nearby Rieti.

“In the past it was slow, but now the situation is different,” Mr Draghi told a committee of residents. “Reconstruction work is proceeding faster. I’m here to bring you the confidence and commitment of the government.”

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Amatrice and nearby towns at 3.36am on August 24 2016, the first of more than a dozen that rattled much of central Italy over the following months and left thousands of people homeless.

Mario Draghi pays his respects at the monument in memory of the victims of the 2016 earthquake in Amatrice
Mario Draghi pays his respects at the monument in memory of the victims of the 2016 earthquake in Amatrice (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

Of all the nearly 300 people killed in the quake, some 237 were buried under the rubble of Amatrice, a medieval hill town that is the birthplace of Italy’s famous Amatriciana pasta dish.

Government officials vowed to rebuild Amatrice’s crumbled historic centre and other nearby towns, but Italy’s notorious bureaucracy slowed the effort to a crawl.

Recently, though, the government-appointed commissioner for reconstruction announced that the project was speeding up amid a streamlined process to approve plans and funding.

In a June update on the status of the reconstruction, the commissioner’s office reported that 12,000 homes had been built and work was under way at 5,000 more sites.

