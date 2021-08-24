Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Simon Kjaer and Denmark medics honoured by UEFA for saving Christian Eriksen

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 3:38 pm
Christian Eriksen is on the road to recovery (Mike Egerton/PA)
Denmark captain Simon Kjaer and the medical staff who helped save Christian Eriksen’s life at Euro 2020 are to receive the 2021 UEFA President’s Award.

Eriksen collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening match of the European Championship against Finland earlier this summer, but the quick reactions of Kjaer, and then the medics, managed to resuscitate him on the pitch.

Kjaer has been honoured for his reaction and “exceptional leadership qualities”, as not only did he put Eriksen in the recovery position and start CPR, he used his team-mates as a shield to keep Eriksen from the view of the media and then comforted the Inter Milan player’s partner.

The AC Milan defender played down his heroic role, however, insisting he just did what was necessary at the time.

“I try to lead the team on and off the pitch, in every aspect of life, as footballers, when we’re together,” the 32-year-old said. “I think it’s one of the biggest privileges I have in my career.

“I’ve known Christian for many years. He has a great family, he has a lot of friends, a lot of team-mates that want the best for him. As long as he’s happy and his family is good, I’m happy.”

Former Tottenham midfielder Eriksen, who joined Inter in January 2020, has yet to return to action – and it remains unclear whether he will play football again.

The 29-year-old thanked all involved in helping to save his life, saying: “I would like to thank Morten (Skjoldager), Morten (Boesen) and the medical team who helped in Parken on June 12. You did a fantastic job and saved my life.

“Also a big thanks to my friend and captain Simon and my team-mates in the Danish team for your support, both on June 12 and afterwards.

“Thanks to all the fans who have sent messages to me and my family. It means a lot and has given us strength and support. Thank you.”

The on-site medics at the Parken Stadium that day – Mogens Kreutzfeldt (chief medical officer), Frederik Flensted (stadium medical manager), Anders Boesen (pitchside emergency doctor) and Peder Ersgaard (paramedic) – have all also been honoured, along with Denmark’s medical team, Morten Skjoldager (physio accompanying the team doctor) and Morten Boesen (team doctor), and UEFA venue medical officers Jens Kleinefeld and Valentin Velikov.

“This year, the President’s Award transcends football,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said.

“It serves as an important and eternal reminder of just how precious life is and puts everything in our lives into the clearest perspective.

“I would also like to send my very best wishes to Christian Eriksen and his family as he continues his recovery.”

