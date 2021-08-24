Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Algeria breaks off diplomatic ties with neighbouring Morocco

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 8:18 pm
Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra (Fateh Guidoum/AP)
Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra (Fateh Guidoum/AP)

Algeria has formally broken off diplomatic relations with neighbouring Morocco, with the foreign minister citing a series of alleged hostile acts.

The move culminates a period of growing tension between the North African countries which are mired in a decades-long feud, with their borders closed to each other.

There was no immediate reaction from Morocco.

Algeria Firres
Algeria has suggested that MAK had a role in wildfires this month in the Kabyle region (Toufik Doudou/AP)

“Algeria has decided to break diplomatic relations with Morocco starting today,” Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said at a news conference, in which he read a statement from the president.

The announcement comes nearly a week after President Abdelmadjid Tebboune told a meeting of Algeria’s High Security Council that “incessant hostile acts perpetrated by Morocco have meant the need for a revision in relations between the two countries and the intensification of security checks” at the western borders with Morocco, the official APS news agency reported.

Both countries are allies of western nations, and the move risked complicating diplomacy in the region. Both are important in the fight against terrorism in the nearby Sahel region.

The Algerian foreign minister cited an accumulation of grievances against Morocco leading to Tuesday’s decision. The criticism ranged from reported remarks by Morocco’s UN ambassador in mid-July to recent comments by the Israeli foreign minister on a historic visit to Morocco as part of their normalisation of ties.

“Morocco has turned its territory into a platform allowing foreign powers to speak with hostility about Algeria,” APS quoted Mr Lamamra as saying.

For the official news agency, he was alluding to a remark by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Morocco this month in which he referred among other things to Algeria’s effort to stop Israel from having observer status in the African Union.

“Since 1948, no Israeli official made a hostile declaration to an Arab country from another Arab country,” APS quoted Mr Lamamra as saying.

Morocco’s UN ambassador allegedly said that the people of Algeria’s Berber region of Kabyle should have the right to determine their status.

He also cited Algeria’s claims that Morocco backs a separatist group in Kabyle, known as MAK, which Algiers has placed on a terrorism list.

Algeria has suggested that MAK had a role in wildfires this month in the Kabyle region that killed scores of people, including more than two dozen soldiers.

The issue of Kabyle recalls Algeria’s support for a bid by the Polisario Front, a pro-independence movement based in southern Algeria, for self-determination in the disputed Western Sahara that was annexed by Morocco in 1975.

Morocco wants autonomy for the region under its supervision, while Algeria wants self-determination via a referendum.

“For all these reasons, based on the facts… I have announced, Algeria has decided to break relations,” Mr Lamamra said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal