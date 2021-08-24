Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Late Ashley Fletcher goal takes Watford through at Crystal Palace’s expense

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 9:51 pm
Watford’s Ashley Fletcher (right) scores the winner against Crystal Palace (Tess Derry/PA)
Watford’s Ashley Fletcher (right) scores the winner against Crystal Palace (Tess Derry/PA)

An 86th-minute goal from Ashley Fletcher on his full debut ensured Watford made it through to the Carabao Cup third round at the expensive of Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

The tie at Vicarage Road seemed destined for a penalty shoot-out until the summer signing tapped home at the back post to earn the Hornets a 1-0 victory which leaves new Eagles boss Patrick Vieira winless and without a goal after three matches in charge.

While the visitors went strong, with Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher in from the off, Watford mixed up their starting XI with three full debuts handed out and Ben Foster in goal as one of the seven changes.

It was therefore perhaps little surprise Palace looked the more cohesive unit and the recalled Jean-Philippe Mateta should have opened the scoring in the first half.

The Mainz loanee tested Foster for the first time in the 13th minute from a tight angle, creating the opportunity from what seemed a lost cause, and four minutes later was presented with a better chance but headed onto Watford defender William Troost-Ekong from close range.

Mateta had another effort at the end of the half but Watford’s captain for the night tipped over with ease before James Tomkins headed wide, with the Hornets’ only attempt of note a curler from Imran Louza which was off target.

After the break the hosts came out a different side and Troost-Ekong forced Jack Butland, deputising for Vicente Guaita, into a superb diving save early into the second period before Cucho Hernandez and Fletcher had shots but they failed to test the Eagles custodian.

Having weathered the storm, Palace got back into their stride and Christian Benteke was denied with quarter of an hour left before Fletcher steered home Hernandez’s cross to secure a narrow triumph for the hosts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal