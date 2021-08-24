Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mikel Arteta relishing having Aubameyang and Lacazette back in Arsenal fold

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 10:33 pm
Mikel Arteta knows how important his experienced front pairing are (Julian Finney/PA)
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is excited by the prospect of having Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette back in the fold.

Aubameyang has only featured as a substitute once in the Gunners’ opening two games of the season – coming on in the second half of the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea – while Lacazette has missed them both after they tested positive for coronavirus.

Both are expected to be involved as Arsenal chase their first win of the campaign in the Carabao Cup against West Brom on Wednesday.

And Arteta knows the value they bring.

“That’s really good news because we really need them,” he said. “We know that a big part of what we want to do, as I’ve mentioned before, is going to be determined in the boxes and these are the two players that have the biggest goal threat in the team.

“They are both so important to us as they are able to put that ball in the net. We need them firing, we need them at their best and the team has to help them to deliver that.

“I think we sometimes get really carried away because of the youth, the quality and the talent and the potential that we have through the squad.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) in action for Arsenal
Aubameyang (right) has only featured as a substitute once in Arsenal’s opening two games of the season (Aaron Chown/PA)

“But the ones that are going to determine our success and who have to lead our success are the senior players.

“These are the ones who have to drive everybody else and then our young players and our development players, they have to be adding to that.

“The base and the foundation should be giving them that. They have that responsibility and hopefully, when we have all the players back fit and healthy, they will be the drivers of that and the leaders of that.”

Arsenal’s poor start to the season, losing both opening Premier League games 2-0 to Brentford and Chelsea, has left Arteta feeling the pressure.

He knows it has been an unacceptable start and says that only results will save him.

“Well, you have to realise first that the position that we are in is not where we want to be and we should not accept it,” he added.

“We should not use too many excuses to justify where we are, just try to use the moment and the challenge ahead of us as an opportunity and take it and encourage everybody around you to have the same mentality, the same energy and things will turn around.

“We have done a lot of work, we are under difficult circumstances at the moment, but we need everybody together and the spirit to be fair around here, the togetherness that we have around the team, and even with the ownership, it’s really strong, but we need to give our fans and probably the outside world some encouragement and that’s only given with results – so we need to get results.”

