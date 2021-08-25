Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Democrats compromise to push Joe Biden’s £2.5tn budget past key Congress hurdle

By Press Association
August 25, 2021, 2:07 am
Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives have compromised with moderates to muscle US President Joe Biden’s 3.5 trillion dollar (£2.5 trillion) budget blueprint over a key hurdle (Susan Walsh/AP)
Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives have compromised with moderates to muscle US President Joe Biden’s 3.5 trillion dollar (£2.5 trillion) budget blueprint over a key hurdle.

The 220-212 vote was a first move toward drafting the rebuilding plan this autumn, with the narrow outcome, in the face of unanimous Republican opposition, signalling the power a few voices have to alter the debate as well as the challenges ahead.

From the White House, Mr Biden praised the outcome as “a step closer to truly investing in the American people”, adding at a news conference that he had called to congratulate House leaders for the work.

Nancy Pelosi leaves the chamber
Nancy Pelosi (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

Tensions flared during a turbulent 24 hours that brought the House to a halt as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to withhold their votes for the plan. They were demanding the House first approve a nearly 1 trillion dollar bipartisan package of other public works projects that had already passed the Senate.

Backed by the White House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi huddled privately with lawmakers and leaders to engineer a solution.

In brokering the compromise, Ms Pelosi committed to voting on the bipartisan package no later than September 27, in an attempt to assure lawmakers it will not be left on the sidelines. The speaker has set a goal of passing both by October 1.

MsPelosi told her colleagues before the vote that the legislation would lead to a federal investment on par with the New Deal and the Great Society.

She brushed aside the delays, saying “that’s just part of the legislative process”, according to an aide granted anonymity to discuss a closed-door caucus meeting.

“Not only are we building the physical infrastructure of America, we are building the human infrastructure of America,” Ms Pelosi said on the House floor.

With Republicans fully opposed to the president’s big plans and arguing that Congress should be focused instead on the crisis in Afghanistan, the Democratic leaders have just a few votes to spare.

That gives any band of lawmakers leverage that can be used to make or break a deal, as they are in position to do in the weeks to come as moderates and progressives draft and vote on the broader 3.5 trillion dollar package.

