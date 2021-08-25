Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business / UK and abroad

TikTok to let users shop through app with Shopify deal

By Press Association
August 25, 2021, 10:22 am Updated: August 25, 2021, 10:24 am
The shopping tool is available to merchants in the US, the UK and Canada (Kiichiro Sato/AP)
TikTok users will soon be able to buy items directly through the short videos on the app – something they had only been able to do through ads until now.

Canadian e-commerce company Shopify said businesses will be able to add a shopping tab to their TikTok profiles to create a “mini-storefront” that links directly to their online store for checkout.

The shopping tool, which is still being tested, is available to merchants in the US, the UK and Canada, and will roll out to more regions in the coming months.

Shopify already had a deal with TikTok that let merchants create “shoppable” video ads that drive customers to online stores.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner is among the first merchants to participate in the programme (Ian West/PA)

ByteDance, the Beijing-based company that owns TikTok, already runs a thriving social media marketplace on Douyin, its twin video app for the Chinese market.

Buying products through social media websites is not yet as common in the US, though Pinterest and Facebook-owned Instagram have made some inroads.

Reality star Kylie Jenner is among the first merchants to participate in the programme by selling her skincare and cosmetics line through TikTok.

