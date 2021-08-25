Ethan Pinnock will play against Aston Villa – Brentford boss Thomas Frank

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has played down an injury scare for key defender Ethan Pinnock by declaring him to face Aston Villa on Saturday.

Centre-half Pinnock limped off during the latter stages of Tuesday night’s 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Forest Green with an ankle problem.

The 28-year-old was one of only two players to stay in the team following last weekend’s goalless draw at Crystal Palace as Frank rotated his squad against the Sky Bet League Two side.

It was a sentimental decision as Pinnock captained the Bees against the club he helped to promotion to the Football League in 2017, and one that looked like it might have backfired.

However, Frank said: “Ethan is fine. He had contact to the same ankle as last Saturday against Crystal Palace, so he will play against Villa.”

The Bees lost another defender, Mads Bech Sorensen, to a knee injury in the first half and Frank added: “Mads Bech we need to assess and see how serious it is.”

Brentford avoided an upset at the Community Stadium after falling behind to Jack Aitchison’s goal.

Second-half strikes from Yoane Wissa, substitute Bryan Mbeumo and Marcus Forss earned them victory against the League Two leaders.

Frank has brought in five new faces this summer for their maiden Premier League campaign, but would not rule out further transfer activity before the end of the month.

“I have a squad that I’m pleased with but we are always in the market,” he said. “The window is still open, so anything can happen.”