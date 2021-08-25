Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ethan Pinnock will play against Aston Villa – Brentford boss Thomas Frank

By Press Association
August 25, 2021, 3:09 pm
Ethan Pinnock will be fit for the weekend (John Walton/PA)
Brentford boss Thomas Frank has played down an injury scare for key defender Ethan Pinnock by declaring him to face Aston Villa on Saturday.

Centre-half Pinnock limped off during the latter stages of Tuesday night’s 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Forest Green with an ankle problem.

The 28-year-old was one of only two players to stay in the team following last weekend’s goalless draw at Crystal Palace as Frank rotated his squad against the Sky Bet League Two side.

It was a sentimental decision as Pinnock captained the Bees against the club he helped to promotion to the Football League in 2017, and one that looked like it might have backfired.

However, Frank said: “Ethan is fine. He had contact to the same ankle as last Saturday against Crystal Palace, so he will play against Villa.”

The Bees lost another defender, Mads Bech Sorensen, to a knee injury in the first half and Frank added: “Mads Bech we need to assess and see how serious it is.”

Brentford avoided an upset at the Community Stadium after falling behind to Jack Aitchison’s goal.

Second-half strikes from Yoane Wissa, substitute Bryan Mbeumo and Marcus Forss earned them victory against the League Two leaders.

Frank has brought in five new faces this summer for their maiden Premier League campaign, but would not rule out further transfer activity before the end of the month.

“I have a squad that I’m pleased with but we are always in the market,” he said. “The window is still open, so anything can happen.”

