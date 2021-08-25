Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Lin-Manuel Miranda: Entertainment industry interns should be paid living wage

By Press Association
August 25, 2021, 7:40 pm
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Matt Crossick/PA)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Matt Crossick/PA)

Lin-Manuel Miranda has said the “iniquities” in the entertainment industries should be tackled by ensuring interns receive a living wage.

The actor and Hamilton creator made the comments during a session at the Edinburgh TV Festival where he shared tips on how young people can forge a career for themselves in the performing arts.

He said people should be “attacking those iniquities” in theatre, television and film.

“A lot of the ways folks get legs up in the theatre and TV industries and film world is internships, and if you can afford to not make money on an internship then you get to be in this world, and if you can’t then you don’t,” he said.

He said the industries should make sure a “living wage exists so that I can make a living doing the thing I love and I can also have the equal leg in, equal foot in the door”.

Miranda, 41, said there is a huge appetite for stories from a more diverse range of sources.

“People actually want stories they haven’t heard before and that only comes when we have a chorus of voices… that we haven’t heard or seen before,” he said.

Hamilton
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Social media and the internet also means “the sky is kind of the limit” for people trying to break into the industry, he said.

However he said he is glad social media was not around when he was growing up because he would have been “accidentally famous for lip-syncing Footloose in my room at age 10”.

He added: “If you want to make movies and you want to make stuff that takes more folks around you to make, you may want to wait a tick before you post them online because the internet is forever.

“That is the double-edged sword of social media and all of these content creating apps.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal