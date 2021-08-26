Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Spike Lee editing 9/11 documentary series over conspiracy theory criticisms

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 5:29 am
Filmmaker Spike Lee said he is editing the final episode of his 9/11 documentary series following criticism for including conspiracy theorists (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Filmmaker Spike Lee said he is editing the final episode of his 9/11 documentary series following criticism for including conspiracy theorists.

The Oscar-winner’s HBO series NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½ explores the 2001 terror attacks and the impact of the pandemic, which ravaged the Big Apple.

The final episode, set to air on September 11, reportedly included conspiracy group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, who believe the tragedy was the result of a controlled demolition.

Spike Lee
Spike Lee is making changes to his 9/11 documentary series following criticism for including conspiracy theorists (Ian West/PA)

The theory has long been debunked.

Following criticism, Lee, 64, said he is editing the episode.

He said: “I’m Back In The Editing Room And Looking At The Eighth And Final Chapter Of NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½. I Respectfully Ask You To Hold Your Judgment Until You See The FINAL CUT.”

Almost 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 attacks after al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners.

Two passenger jets were flown into the World Trade Centre towers, causing their collapse.

The final episode of Lee’s series is said to include both conspiracy theorists and experts refuting their claims, leading to allegations the director was giving both sides an equal voice.

Lee, a famously proud New Yorker, told the New York Times he still has questions over the attacks.

He said: “And I hope that maybe the legacy of this documentary is that Congress holds a hearing, a congressional hearing about 9/11.”

