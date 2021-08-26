Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Scott McTominay to miss United v Wolves after undergoing surgery on his groin

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 12:18 pm
Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is set for a spell on the sidelines (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is set for a spell on the sidelines (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Manchester United have revealed Scott McTominay will miss Sunday’s trip to Wolves having undergone surgery on his groin after playing with pain in recent months.

The 24-year-old was left out of Scotland’s national team squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers this week and his club provided an update on his fitness on Thursday.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Scott has undergone surgery for an ongoing groin injury that was causing significant pain when playing.

“Having tried all other treatment options in pre-season, surgery was deemed necessary to resolve the issue. We hope to have him back soon.”

McTominay started United’s opening match of the season, the 5-1 win over Leeds, but was restricted to a cameo role in their 1-1 draw at Southampton last weekend.

The midfielder expressed his frustration at missing the upcoming Premier League clash at Molineux and Scotland’s fixtures with Denmark, Moldova and Austria but promised to be back soon.

He said on Instagram: “Just to let you all know I’ve had minor surgery on an issue which has needed managing for the last couple of months.

“I hate missing games so to be missing Wolves on the weekend and the international break is so disappointing but that’s part and parcel of the game. Wishing all the boys the best of luck and I will be back sooner than you think.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal