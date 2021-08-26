Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021
News / World

England opener Rory Burns dismissed as India seek way back into third Test

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 12:19 pm
Rory Burns was dismissed early on day two (Nigel French/PA)
Rory Burns was dismissed early on day two (Nigel French/PA)

Rory Burns was dismissed for 61 as India finally landed a blow on an England side who were running away with the third LV= Insurance Test at Headingley.

After a day one scorecard that was the stuff of fantasy – skittling the opposition for 78 having been asked to bowl first and responding with an opening partnership of 120 – England were hoping to make their position impregnable on Thursday.

Burns and Haseeb Hameed had both resumed with unbeaten half-centuries to their name and they added another 15 runs to the score in just under 40 minutes, taking their first stand together to 135.

Mohammed Shami finally found a way through, coming round the wicket to the left-handed Burns and getting an inside edge into the stumps after finding some handy movement off the seam.

