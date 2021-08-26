Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kevin De Bruyne left out of Belgium squad after injury-hit start to season

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 1:44 pm
Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has had an injury-hit start to the season (Nick Potts/PA)
Kevin De Bruyne looks set to be sidelined until after the upcoming international break after being left out of the latest Belgium squad.

The Manchester City playmaker has had an injury-hit start to the season after sustaining an ankle problem during Euro 2020.

The 30-year-old featured as a substitute in City’s Premier League opener at Tottenham on August 15 but missed last week’s 5-0 victory over Norwich.

Now Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has not included De Bruyne in his squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Estonia, Czech Republic and Belarus.

That appears to rule De Bruyne out of City’s clash with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Saturday. Indeed, Martinez has said De Bruyne will not be playing this weekend.

The former Everton manager told reporters: “Kevin is not available. Kevin had some minutes against Spurs with Manchester City. After that game there was still some residual pain and he needs to be taking a different route.

“He is not going to be playing this weekend and it is only right that we work together for the wellbeing o the player.”

Euro 2020 quarter-finalists Belgium are also without Nacer Chadli, Jeremy Doku, Dries Mertens, Thomas Vermaelen and Simon Mignolet for their forthcoming fixtures.

