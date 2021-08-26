Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kristen Stewart debuts English accent as Diana in Spencer trailer

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 6:06 pm Updated: August 26, 2021, 6:56 pm
Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in the film Spencer (Neon/Topic Studios)
Kristen Stewart has given audiences a first glimpse at her English accent as Diana, Princess of Wales in the teaser trailer for new film Spencer.

The film, from Chilean director Pablo Larrain, is set over a weekend in the early 1990s when Diana joined the royal family for Christmas at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

It imagines what might have happened over those few days, when her marriage to the Prince of Wales has gone cold but she is still obliged to join the family festivities.

Set to the soundtrack of a cover version of the Lou Reed song Perfect Day, the trailer shows cars arriving and outfits laid out as food is unpacked and prepared before the royal family sit down for a meal.

Meanwhile, Diana is locked in a bathroom in distress, as she is told: “Ma’am, they are waiting for you.”

Kristen Stewart stars as Diana
Kristen Stewart as Diana (Neon/STX)

She can be seen walking down the corridor in a glamorous white gown, which she is wearing on the movie’s poster, and posing with the rest of the family for a group photo.

It also shows her being mobbed by photographers, walking alone in the gardens and dancing in a palace.

She can also be seen being comforted by another woman, played by Sally Hawkins, with whom she frolics on a beach and embraces.

Spencer – first artwork released
(Neon/STX)

The trailer ends with Hawkins telling her, “They know everything,” to which Stewart replies: “They don’t.”

The footage also gives a first look at Poldark star Jack Farthing as Charles.

The cast also includes Timothy Spall and Sean Harris.

Diana died aged 36 in 1997 following a car crash in Paris.

Spencer will be released in UK and Irish cinemas later this year following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 3.

