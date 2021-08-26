Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Several US Marines killed in Kabul airport attack, official says

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 6:06 pm Updated: August 26, 2021, 7:48 pm
A US soldier looks out from inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
A US official says several Marines were killed and a number of other American military personnel were wounded in an attack on Kabul’s airport.

US officials have said that information is still coming in and they are trying to determine exact numbers of casualties.

(PA Graphics)

The Pentagon would not say what troops were involved but acknowledged that “a number of US service members were killed”.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that those responsible for the attack in Kabul “will be sought and brought to justice.”

The New York Democrat said in a statement that he had just spoken to Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin about the “heinous attacks” on US personnel and the Afghan partners.

“I strongly condemn this act of terrorism and it must be clear to the world that the terrorists who perpetrated this will be sought and brought to justice,” he said.

Meanwhile, the US House Republican leader called on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to call the Congress back into session so lawmakers can consider legislation would prohibit the August 31 withdrawal until all Americans are out of Afghanistan.

Rep Kevin McCarthy of California said: “It is time for Congress to act quickly to save lives.”

A return to session before the deadline is highly unlikely. The Democrats aligned with President Joe Biden hold majority control and are not expected to consider such legislation to alter the withdrawal date.

Republicans have been highly critical of Mr Biden’s handling of the situation in Kabul.

