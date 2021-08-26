Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / World

Manchester City linked with move for Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 8:48 pm
Manchester City are being heavily linked with Cristiano Ronaldo (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City are weighing up whether to make a move for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports.

The Premier League champions are being heavily linked with the five-time world player of the year after missing out on England captain Harry Kane.

The former Manchester United star, 36, is reportedly unsettled at Juventus.

Ronaldo was a star at Manchester United early in his career
A fee could be a stumbling block, however, with the English club apparently hoping for a free transfer but Juve said to want £25million.

Ronaldo, who has one year remaining on his contract, has also been linked with Paris St Germain.

City have been approached for comment by the PA news agency.

Ronaldo won the Champions League four times with Real Madrid
The Portugal forward scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for United early in his career before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009.

He joined Juve in 2018 after scoring a remarkable 450 goals in 438 appearances in a glittering nine-year spell at the Bernabeu that also included four Champions League triumphs.

City had been interested in signing Kane from Tottenham but the London club were unwilling to sell.

