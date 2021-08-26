Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dawid Malan hails Joe Root as Test great after sixth century of 2021

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 8:48 pm
Joe Root and Dawid Malan (Nigel French/PA)
Dawid Malan hailed Joe Root as an authentic Test match great after the England captain treated his home crowd to his latest imperious century.

Root’s 121 in front of a rapt Headingley faithful was his sixth ton in 11 appearances since the turn of the year, equalling a national record previously shared by Denis Compton and Michael Vaughan. With an aggregate of 1,398 in that time, and an average of 69.90, the 30-year-old is entering a plane of near perfection that few ever get to experience.

He has also scored three in a row in the current LV= Insurance Series, but while his previous efforts at Trent Bridge and Lord’s have led to a draw and a defeat, only a cricketing miracle would prevent his latest coming in a winning cause.

Joe Root hit his sixth century of the year (Nigel French/PA)

At stumps on day two of the third Test England were 423 for eight, already 345 ahead of an India side who were bundled out for 78.

Malan, who made a classy 70 on his return to the side and kept Root company in a fine stand of 139, was happy to rank him among the game’s elite band of batsmen.

“He is phenomenal isn’t he? He just scores runs all the time,” he said.

“You look at all the best players that have played – all the greats, if you want to put it that way – and as soon as you miss your line and your length, they hurt you. Joe is one of those.

Dawid Malan impressed on his return to the side (Nigel French/PA)

“It’s great to watch and it’s great to have the best seat in the house when he does play as well as that. It’s the ease of what he does and the speed at which he does it.

“He just moves his feet so well and his position when he hits the ball is so good…he hits the ball so much later than most people. He always looks to score with intent, you know if you bowl a bad ball he just puts you away.”

While Root’s prolific output has become almost predictable, Malan’s impressive knock from number three was a less certain outcome. It is three years since he was cast out from the Test arena by national selector Ed Smith, who questioned his suitability for home conditions, and he has since carved out a niche as a white-ball specialist.

His knock here places him in a strong position to hold the shirt until the Ashes this winter but, when quizzed about his plans, Malan was quick to highlight the unforgiving nature of the England calendar in the Covid era.

Dawid Malan last played for England in 2018 (Nick Potts/PA)

Anyone selected for both the Twenty20 World Cup and the Ashes in Australia can expect to be away from early October to mid-January in potentially restrictive bubble environments. For now, Malan has signed up for the resumption of the Indian Premier League season with Punjab Kings and was reluctant to commit to being available at every turn.

“The only guarantee we have at the moment is IPL – we don’t know if we’re going to the World Cup and we don’t know if we’re going to the Ashes, so it leaves us in quite a tough situation,” he explained.

“Say you give up the IPL and you don’t get picked for either of the England squads, then you’ve given up the IPL. Or if you go to the IPL and then you get selected after you’ve gone to the IPL then you’re sat in the bubble for five and a half months. Hopefully we can get some answers and we can find some time to get a rest out of these bubbles.”

