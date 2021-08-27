Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Rock band Kiss cancel show after frontman Paul Stanley tests positive for Covid

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 1:44 am Updated: August 27, 2021, 1:49 am
Paul Stanley of rock band Kiss has tested positive for Covid-19, leading to a planned performance being cancelled (Katja Ogrin/PA)
Paul Stanley of rock band Kiss has tested positive for Covid-19, leading to a planned performance being cancelled (Katja Ogrin/PA)

Rock band Kiss have cancelled a performance after frontman Paul Stanley tested positive for Covid-19.

The chart-topping group was supposed to appear in Pennsylvania on Thursday but pulled out due to the virus.

Stanley, 69, is fully vaccinated, as is “everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew,” Kiss said in a statement.

The band said more information on future show dates would be released as soon as possible.

The statement said: “The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows.

“The tour also has a Covid safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”

Stanley told fans he was “fine”, describing the diagnosis as “absolute nonsense”.

He tweeted: “PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense.”

The more contagious Delta variant of the virus has led to a spike in cases across the US, hampering the live entertainment industry’s recovery.

At the beginning of summer Covid-19 appeared to be on the retreat in America, however it has made a deadly return.

The daily average of new cases as of August 25 was 152,341, according to official figures.

Musicians including Stevie Nicks, Garth Brooks and Nine Inch Nails have all axed their performances for the rest of the year, citing concern over the Delta variant.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]