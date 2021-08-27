Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Emma Raducanu prevails in second round of US Open qualifying

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 2:14 am
Emma Raducanu is one match away from the US Open main draw (Adam Davy/PA)
Emma Raducanu is one match away from the US Open main draw (Adam Davy/PA)

British teenager Emma Raducanu is one step away from a place in the US Open main draw after coming through the second round of qualifying.

The 18-year-old dropped just three games as she rolled over Holland’s Bibiane Schoofs 6-1 6-2 in the first round but was made to work harder for the win against Mariam Bolkvadze of Georgia.

Her 6-3 7-5 victory sets up a final qualifying match against Egyptian Mayar Sherif.

Also through to the final round of qualifying is Harriet Dart who prevailed over Lucrezia Stefanini 7-6 (1) 7-6 (5), the first set seeing 10 breaks of serve.

Dart will go on to face Viktoriya Tomova while Katie Boulter will next play Kristina Kucova after beating Vitalia Diatchenko 6-2 5-7 6-4.

Liam Broady’s US Open hopes were dashed by Marco Trungelliti who won 6-4 6-4.

And a trio of Brits fell at the second round in the women’s draw on Thursday, Francesca Jones going down 6-4 6-4 to Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Jodie Anna Burrage losing in three sets to Stefanie Voegele 3-6 6-4 7-6 (4) and Samantha Murray pipped by Monica Niculescu 6-4 3-6 6-3.

