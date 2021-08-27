Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Pep Guardiola plays down talk of Manchester City exit after current deal

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 2:48 pm
Pep Guardiola has denied saying he intends to leave Manchester City in 2023 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola has denied saying he intends to leave Manchester City when his current contract expires in 2023.

The City manager was quoted after speaking at a Brazilian business forum held over Zoom that he would leave the club after seven years at the helm.

The Spaniard has now clarified his remarks, however, pointing out that he merely said he will take a break from the game when he eventually does leave City.

Guardiola has guided City to three Premier League titles
Speaking at a press conference, Guardiola said: “I am not thinking to leave after two years. I can leave in two months if the results aren’t good or the organisation isn’t happy with me. I can leave in three months or five years.

“What I said is after my period at City I will take a break. It can be in one month, two years, five years. Right now I don’t have reasons to leave.”

City’s hopes of signing Harry Kane from Tottenham were dashed this week when the England captain announced he would be staying with the London club.

The Premier League champions had been heavily linked with Kane throughout the summer but Spurs were unwilling to sell.

Guardiola said: “The club did absolutely everything but we didn’t talk about Tottenham, not even one offer, because they didn’t want to negotiate. When one team doesn’t want to negotiate, there is nothing to say.”

City had been keen to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham
Guardiola confirmed playmaker Kevin De Bruyne remains unavailable for the champions’ Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday due to an ankle problem.

He said: “He is getting better but still is not fit.”

City face an Arsenal side that have lost their opening two league matches, results which have increased scrutiny on manager, and Guardiola’s former assistant, Mikel Arteta.

Guardiola said: “Two games – they have played two games, not 20 or 50 fixtures. Sometimes I think we managers are crazy to do the job.

“They trust Mikel because they spent money to reinforce the team. Why don’t you give more time to the teams to build what they want to build? You need time.”

