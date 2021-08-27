Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thomas Tuchel says ‘all eyes are open’ for new signings amid Jules Kounde links

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 3:23 pm
Jules Kounde, pictured, is a possible Chelsea transfer target (PA Wire via DPA)
Jules Kounde, pictured, is a possible Chelsea transfer target (PA Wire via DPA)

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea are still hopeful of adding further recruits before Tuesday’s transfer deadline, with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde the most likely arrival.

Blues boss Tuchel admitted “all eyes are open” at Stamford Bridge when it comes to new signings, with Kurt Zouma inching towards a £25million West Ham switch.

Zouma’s expected departure is understood to open the door for France defender Kounde’s arrival, with the Blues still determined to strengthen their already talent-laden squad.

Chelsea v Villarreal – UEFA Super Cup – Windsor Park
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, has admitted Chelsea are still in the hunt for new recruits (Niall Carson/PA)

Romelu Lukaku’s club-record £98million move from Inter Milan will retain top billing with the Blues, but manager Tuchel is determined to keep scouring the market.

Asked if Chelsea could yet make further signings in this window, Tuchel replied: “Well we are hoping; we still have some ideas and we are trying.

“And not all decisions are taken regarding also to our squad.

“So there are some negotiations going on and we are aware of all the situations.

“Hoping as in meaning that we need something to make the coach happy or to be competitive? Absolutely not.

“Because I’m happy with the squad as it is, and I have a lot of confidence we are absolutely competitive on a high level.

“But still all eyes are open, and we are aware of all situations and you never know in football.

“But in the moment we are focused on the game tomorrow and there are not many days left to take big decisions, so it’s all good so far.”

Chelsea will head to Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday, with Christian Pulisic a long shot to be available after quarantine due to a positive Covid-19.

Pulisic missed the 2-0 win at Arsenal after returning a positive test and heading into isolation, but the USA forward suffered no symptoms and should be back in action shortly.

Chelsea and Liverpool have both returned two wins from their two Premier League matches so far.

Arsenal v Chelsea – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Romelu Lukaku, pictured, will be in action for Chelsea in Saturday's Premier League clash at Anfield (Nick Potts/PA)

Blues boss Tuchel admitted Saturday’s Anfield test will be a yardstick of Chelsea progress, but will not prove definitive for either side’s season.

“Any time you play at Anfield, with spectators against Liverpool, it’s one of the toughest challenges that you can face in European football,” said Tuchel.

“And after that you’re much smarter where you are, what your true capacity and true performance is. So it’s like this tomorrow.

“Liverpool had a good start and we had a good start. And tomorrow we will fight from the first minute to get a good result, but it will be a huge challenge.

“No result will be a decision for the season. But of course we are fighting for it because this is the challenge where you need to prove, but we also want to prove ourselves.”

