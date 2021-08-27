David Moyes excited for West Ham’s European adventure

David Moyes is relishing the challenge of leading West Ham into Europe this season.

The Hammers know their opponents for their first European campaign in 15 years after the Europa League group stage draw was made on Friday morning.

Moyes’ side have been drawn against Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Vienna in Group H.

Their toughest test is likely to be Croatian side Zagreb, who beat Tottenham in the last 16 last season.

But for now Moyes was happy to bask in seeing the unfamiliar name of West Ham among some of the biggest clubs in the continent.

“I’m really excited. We watched the draw this morning and watched the pots come out,” he said.

“The biggest draw was to see West Ham in one of the pots, back in Europe and hopefully we’ll get the supporters to London Stadium for the games.

“The players earned it with their performances throughout the season, which rightly merited a place in European competition.”

West Ham finished sixth last season and are now going about proving they are no flash in the pan.

Back-to-back wins, and eight goals scored, sees the Hammers sitting top of the Premier League heading into Saturday’s home game against Crystal Palace.

Moyes is poised to bring in defender Kurt Zouma from Chelsea but has so far been frustrated in his attempts to buy a striker as cover for Michail Antonio.

“We are looking to try to add to the squad with players who can make a difference,” Moyes said.

“I believe we will, but ultimately I cannot promise it because sometimes these things just do not happen, it is not all that easy getting the players over the line and in this window that is what I have found.

“Let’s hope we can, if we can’t and the team keeps playing the way it is I will be happy because the team is doing excellent. But if we can give the team a little more competition then I think that will help.”

Moyes is set to stick with the side which beat Newcastle and Leicester against Palace.