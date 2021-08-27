Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Moyes excited for West Ham’s European adventure

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 3:51 pm
David Moyes will lead West Ham in Europe this season (Aaron Chown/PA)
David Moyes is relishing the challenge of leading West Ham into Europe this season.

The Hammers know their opponents for their first European campaign in 15 years after the Europa League group stage draw was made on Friday morning.

Moyes’ side have been drawn against Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Vienna in Group H.

Their toughest test is likely to be Croatian side Zagreb, who beat Tottenham in the last 16 last season.

But for now Moyes was happy to bask in seeing the unfamiliar name of West Ham among some of the biggest clubs in the continent.

“I’m really excited. We watched the draw this morning and watched the pots come out,” he said.

“The biggest draw was to see West Ham in one of the pots, back in Europe and hopefully we’ll get the supporters to London Stadium for the games.

“The players earned it with their performances throughout the season, which rightly merited a place in European competition.”

West Ham finished sixth last season and are now going about proving they are no flash in the pan.

Back-to-back wins, and eight goals scored, sees the Hammers sitting top of the Premier League heading into Saturday’s home game against Crystal Palace.

Moyes is poised to bring in defender Kurt Zouma from Chelsea but has so far been frustrated in his attempts to buy a striker as cover for Michail Antonio.

“We are looking to try to add to the squad with players who can make a difference,” Moyes said.

“I believe we will, but ultimately I cannot promise it because sometimes these things just do not happen, it is not all that easy getting the players over the line and in this window that is what I have found.

“Let’s hope we can, if we can’t and the team keeps playing the way it is I will be happy because the team is doing excellent. But if we can give the team a little more competition then I think that will help.”

Moyes is set to stick with the side which beat Newcastle and Leicester against Palace.

