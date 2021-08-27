Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thomas Tuchel: Liverpool clash will be stress test for Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 4:18 pm Updated: August 27, 2021, 7:16 pm
Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku, pictured, face a “stress test” at Anfield (Nick Potts/PA)
Thomas Tuchel believes Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea will face a major “stress test” against Liverpool at Anfield.

Club-record £98million recruit Lukaku enjoyed the perfect start by netting on his second Chelsea debut in last weekend’s 2-0 win at Arsenal.

But manager Tuchel is acutely aware of the scale of task awaiting both the Belgium hitman and his Chelsea side on Saturday.

Premier League Package 2021 – 2022
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, has explained the size of the challenge awaiting Chelsea at Liverpool this weekend (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Tipping Lukaku to thrive in the greatest pressure situations, Tuchel admitted facing Liverpool will help hone how the Blues gel with their new attacking spearhead.

“He’s had one match with us which was pretty impressive and a good start,” said Tuchel.

“And from now on we are into details and adapting and to connecting better and better.

“And the stress test is on tomorrow at Anfield, and we will see.

“But when we signed him we knew we were getting a very experienced player, in terms of playing big matches.

Lukaku (left) enjoyed a dream second Chelsea debut
Lukaku (left) enjoyed a dream second Chelsea debut (Nick Potts/PA)

“He loves these kinds of stages and that’s why I expect the best we can see from him right now.

“I’m not sure he has yet reached top level, maybe not, because he only has one game in his legs.

“But he will have a good match tomorrow, because he loves to play in these types of matches, he’s a tough competitor, and against strong opponents.”

Chelsea beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield in March, but the hosts were struggling with a centre-back injury glut.

Talismanic defender Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip are back in tandem for Jurgen Klopp’s men however, leaving Tuchel admitting Saturday’s Merseyside trip represents a whole new test.

Asked if Liverpool are an entirely different proposition from last season, Tuchel replied: “Yes of course and we should not hide from it.

“It’s not an excuse, it’s the reality. It is a different Liverpool from the Liverpool without Van Dijk.

“It is not only his isolated capacity and ability and level of performance; he also makes everybody else around him feel more comfortable.

“It is a huge upgrade to last March and with spectators too, that will be a big factor at Anfield.

“At the same time we also feel very confident as we have known each other longer now and have good experiences together, and feel we can fight on this level.”

Baba Rahman has extended his Chelsea contract until the summer of 2024 and joined Reading on a season-long loan.

Rahman, 27, joined the Blues from Augsburg for a reported £21.7million in 2015 and made 23 appearances in his debut season before having loan spells at Schalke, Reims, Mallorca and PAOK in Greece.

