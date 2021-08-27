Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s greatest matches from glittering career

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 5:15 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed many memorable matches (Nick Potts/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make a sensational return to Manchester United.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five of his best performances during his career.

Arsenal 1 Manchester United 3 (Champions League semi-final, second leg, 2009)

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Arsenal v Manchester United – Emirates Stadium
Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Arsenal (David Davies/PA)

Arguably Ronaldo’s finest display in a Manchester United shirt and a sign of things to come. First, the 40-yard free-kick to put his side 2-1 up on the night. Then, Ronaldo started a move deep in his own half and, via  Ji-sung Park and Wayne Rooney, received it fully 70 yards further up the pitch to drive home.

Real Madrid 4 Bayern Munich 2 (Champions League quarter-final, second leg, 2017)

A treble took Ronaldo’s Champions League tally to 100 goals but there was much more to a controversial match. He cancelled out Robert Lewandowski’s penalty with a header but after a Sergio Ramos own goal and a red card for Arturo Vidal it went to extra time. Step up Ronaldo with his left foot and his right foot for the perfect hat-trick.

Juventus 0 Real Madrid 3 (Champions League quarter-final, first leg, 2018)

Ronaldo scored one of the all-time great Champions League goals in another masterclass. The Real forward made history with the first of his two goals to become the only player to score in 10 consecutive Champions League games, and then came up with an incredible overhead kick which even had the Juve fans applauding.

Portugal 3 Spain 3 (World Cup group stage, 2018)

Soccer – 2014 FIFA World Cup – Qualifier – Group F – Portugal v Northern Ireland – Estadio do Dragao
Ronaldo scored an incredible hat-trick against Spain (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A scoreline which should read Ronaldo 3 Spain 3, and the match that set the tournament alight in Russia. Ronaldo opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a penalty and netted again shortly before the break with a strike that was too powerful for David De Gea. A stunning second-half free-kick completed his hat-trick and rescued a point for his country.

Juventus 3 Atletico Madrid 0 (Champions League last 16, second leg, 2019)

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg against the masters of defending a lead? No problem. Ronaldo provided his first world-class display for Juve with another dazzling hat-trick, bringing the tie level with two trademark headers before smashing home the winner from the penalty spot four minutes from time.

